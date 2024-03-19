Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,622,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,317,000 after buying an additional 162,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 7,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,319. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

