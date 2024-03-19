Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

