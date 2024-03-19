Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 198,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

