Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,033. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

