Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

