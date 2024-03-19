Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.42.

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.62. 42,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.95. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.