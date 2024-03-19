Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

DECK traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $898.35. 69,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $829.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $412.60 and a 1-year high of $951.52. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

