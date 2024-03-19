Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

