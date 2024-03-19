Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BWG stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
