LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 124,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,878. The company has a market capitalization of $853.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

