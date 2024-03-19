Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.49 and a 12 month high of $229.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

