Leverty Financial Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Target accounts for about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 998,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,281. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.