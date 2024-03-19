Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $519.16. 2,058,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

