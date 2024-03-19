Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,644. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.