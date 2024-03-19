LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

