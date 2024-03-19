LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 3,966,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,316. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.