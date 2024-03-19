LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,058 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

