LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. 80,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,552. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

