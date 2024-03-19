LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,529. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $401.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

