LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. 3,193,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.