LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 603,454 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 370,028 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 309,442 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,772,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 172,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

