LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.95. 5,727,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,632,635. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

