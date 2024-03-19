LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 11,196 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,416. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

