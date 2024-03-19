LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 52,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. 3,757,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,338. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

