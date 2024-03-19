LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,058 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

XJUN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 261,821 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

