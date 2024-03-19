LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. 1,331,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

