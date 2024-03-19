LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 112.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 767,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $322.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

