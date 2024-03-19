Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNW opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $103.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

