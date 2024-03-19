LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.93. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

