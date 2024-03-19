Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 598,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,182. The stock has a market cap of $786.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

