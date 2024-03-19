LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

