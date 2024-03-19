Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Raised to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

LGN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logan Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.59.

CVE LGN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

