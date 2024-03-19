Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Logitech International by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

