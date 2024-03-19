London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($42.01) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($42.01), with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.83).

London Security Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,064.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,036.80. The company has a market cap of £404.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

