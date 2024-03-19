Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

