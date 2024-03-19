LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 96,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,087. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

