Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 40505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

