Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

