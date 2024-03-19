Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.37

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th. This is an increase from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter De Leo sold 50,000 shares of Lycopodium stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.85 ($8.45), for a total value of A$642,500.00 ($422,697.37). Company insiders own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

