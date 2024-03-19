M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 32.50 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 0.2 %
LON MPE opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £398.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,171.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 754.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.02. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.71).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
