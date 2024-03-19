M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 32.50 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON MPE opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £398.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,171.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 754.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.02. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.71).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

