M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MWE opened at GBX 47.65 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £41.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.92. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

