Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.54

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 162183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 103,183 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 530,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

