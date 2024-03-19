Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.