Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
