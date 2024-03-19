Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 19,105,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 85,068,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

