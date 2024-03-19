Marathon Digital’s (MARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARA. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of MARA opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 358,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

