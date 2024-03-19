Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

