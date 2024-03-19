Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

