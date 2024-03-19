Marcum Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 122,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.