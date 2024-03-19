Marcum Wealth LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $392.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.58 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

