Marcum Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $351.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $353.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

