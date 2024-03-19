Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $860.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $849.50 and a 200-day moving average of $796.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.44.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.